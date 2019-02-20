Azerbaijan's Ganja Aluminum Plant to establish new export destination in 2019

By Trend





In 2019, Italy will become a new export destination for Azerbaijan's Ganja Aluminum Plant, a source at the company told Trend.

The source noted that presently, almost all of the plant's production is exported.

"The company's products are exported to a number of European countries and the former USSR countries, and in the coming months, exports to the Italian market will be arranged. In order to ensure continuity of exports, the Ganja Aluminum Plant plans to increase production volumes as well," the source said.

The company plans to increase production volumes to 52,447 tons.

This figure amounted to 51,967 tons in 2018.

The company produces primary and final aluminum products, as well as semi-finished products, such as rolled aluminum.