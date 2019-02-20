Precious metal prices increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 20, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 32.81 manats to 2,283.185 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 20 compared to the price on Feb. 19.

The price of silver increased by 0.7896 manats to 27.604 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 21.042 manats to 1,395.050 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 51.4 manats to 2,554.310 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 20, 2019 Feb. 19, 2019 Gold XAU 2,283.185 2,250.3750 Silver XAG 27.604 26.8144 Platinum XPT 1,395.050 1,374.008 Palladium XPD 2,554.310 2,502.91

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 20)