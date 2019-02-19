TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices increase in Azerbaijan

18 February 2019 [11:09] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 18, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 18.258 manats to 2,250.2900 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 18 compared to the price on Feb. 15.

The price of silver increased by 0.3925 manats to 26.8884 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 35.7 manats to 1,370.2850 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 49.861 manats to 2,463.1810 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Feb. 18, 2019

Feb. 15, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,250.2900

2,232.0320

Silver

XAG

26.8884

26.4959

Platinum

XPT

1,370.2850

1,334.5850

Palladium

XPD

2,463.1810

2,413.3200

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 18)

