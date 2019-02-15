TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

15 February 2019 [10:59] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for gold and palladium increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 15, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.14 manats to 2,232.0320 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 14compared to the price on Feb. 13.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0926 manats to 26.4959 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 2.3035 manats to 1,334.5850 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 20.3065 manats to 2,413.3200 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Feb. 15, 2019

Feb. 14, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,232.0320

2,224.8920

Silver

XAG

26.4959

26.5885

Platinum

XPT

1,334.5850

1,336.8885

Palladium

XPD

2,413.3200

2,393.0135

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 15)

