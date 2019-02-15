Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for gold and palladium increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 15, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.14 manats to 2,232.0320 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 14compared to the price on Feb. 13.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0926 manats to 26.4959 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 2.3035 manats to 1,334.5850 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 20.3065 manats to 2,413.3200 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 15, 2019 Feb. 14, 2019 Gold XAU 2,232.0320 2,224.8920 Silver XAG 26.4959 26.5885 Platinum XPT 1,334.5850 1,336.8885 Palladium XPD 2,413.3200 2,393.0135