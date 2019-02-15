Azerbaijan's non-oil industry growing

By Trend





In Jan. 2019, the value of industrial production (value of manufactured goods and rendered industrial services) in Azerbaijan totalled 3.8 billion manats, which is 3.4 percent more than in Jan. 2018, Trend reports referring to a report of Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

The non-oil sector of Azerbaijan’s industry increased by 13.8 percent, while the oil sector decreased by 0.8 percent in Jan. 2019 compared to Jan. 2018.

Consumer gas production grew by 26.4 percent.

Meanwhile, 72.5 percent of industrial products were produced in the extractive sector, while 22 percent - in the processing sector.

The share of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam in the total volume of industrial production accounted for 4.8 percent, while the share of water supply, waste treatment and processing accounted for 0.7 percent.

During the reporting period, growth was observed in the production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers - by 2.9 times, other vehicles - by 11.9 percent, furniture - 2.3 times, machinery and equipment - 2.1 times, paper and cardboard - by 75.2 percent, rubber and plastic products - by 63.3 percent, products of the spinning industry - by 56.9 percent, drinks - by 48.9 percent, computer, electronic and optical products - by 37.1 percent, chemicals - by 35.4 percent, electrical equipment - by 25.9 percent, building materials - by 6.8 percent, leather products and footwear - by 1.5 percent, wood processing - by 58.7 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment - by 15 percent.

Production of printing products decreased by 0.8 percent, metallurgical products - by 16.1 percent, pharmaceutical products - by 24.4 percent, finished metal products - by 25.4 percent, clothes - by 32.3 percent, tobacco products - by 33.5 percent.

In 2018, Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector increased by 9.1 percent, while the oil sector - by 0.4 percent compared to 2017.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 13)