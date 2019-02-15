High demand for privatization of state property in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan held the first auction on privatization of state property at the Real Estate Services Center, Trend reports referring to the Committee.

Vehicles were in high demand at the auction, with 12 cars of the BMW, Volkswagen, Fiat and GAZ brands worth 2,000-5,200 manats privatized.

The next auction by the Committee will be held on February 19 with 101 state properties, including 64 small enterprises and facilities, 17 non-residential areas and 20 joint-stock companies.







