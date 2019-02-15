Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 14, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.6075 manats to 2,224.8920 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 14compared to the price on Feb. 13.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1722 manats to 26.5885 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.5595 manats to 1,336.8885 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 6.5365 manats to 2,393.0135 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 14, 2019 Feb. 13, 2019 Gold XAU 2,224.8920 2,232.4995 Silver XAG 26.5885 26.7607 Platinum XPT 1,336.8885 1,345.448 Palladium XPD 2,393.0135 2,399.55