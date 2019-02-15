Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 14, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 7.6075 manats to 2,224.8920 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 14compared to the price on Feb. 13.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1722 manats to 26.5885 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 8.5595 manats to 1,336.8885 manats.
The price of palladium decreased by 6.5365 manats to 2,393.0135 manats in the country.
Precious metals
Feb. 14, 2019
Feb. 13, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,224.8920
2,232.4995
Silver
XAG
26.5885
26.7607
Platinum
XPT
1,336.8885
1,345.448
Palladium
XPD
2,393.0135
2,399.55
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 14)