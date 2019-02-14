Financial regulator: business lending grows in Azerbaijan

By Trend





In 2018, banks in Azerbaijan issued loans worth 7.6 billion manats, 4.3 billion of which were expended for business lending, Asim Zulfugarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Financial Market Supervision, said at a conference entitled “Using financing opportunities to secure movable property”, Trend reports.

He said lending in the country generally increased by 11 percent, and lending to businesses by 7.2 percent.

"Loans in national currency amounted to approximately 70 percent," added Zulfugarov.