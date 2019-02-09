New automobile plant to be built in Azerbaijan

Trend:

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the assembly of GAZ vehicles in Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul Industrial Park on Saturday, Trend reports.

The enterprise will assemble GAZel NEXT and GAZel BUSINESS light commercial vehicles, as well as GAZon NEX medium trucks.

As reported earlier, it is planned to organize the production of various types of special equipment on the basis of the basic models of GAZ cars in the future, including vehicles for municipal services, ambulances and school minibuses. The company will manufacture up to 1,000 commercial vehicles annually.

The estimated volume of investments in the company will make up 14 million manats.

A memorandum on the creation of an assembly production of GAZ vehicles in Azerbaijan was signed by Russia’s Gorky Automobile Plant and Azermash in April 2018 in Baku.

According to the agreement, GAZ will organize the delivery of vehicle sets for assembly production, training and certification of AzerMash specialists, as well as provide the necessary documentation and licensing.

It is also planned as part of the agreement to conduct joint work on the use of a number of Azerbaijani-made components in local assembly machines. AzEurocar, a AzerMash subsidiary, will deal with the distribution and maintenance of GAZ vehicles in Azerbaijan.

($1=1.7 AZN on February 9)