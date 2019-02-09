TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

09 February 2019

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

28 January

1.7

4 February

1.7

29 January

1.7

5 February

1.7

30 January

1.7

6 February

1.7

31 January

1.7

7 February

1.7

1 February

1.7

8 February

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0172 manats or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9373 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

28 January

1.9411

4 February

1,9452

29 January

1.9434

5 February

1,9434

30 January

1.9448

6 February

1,9383

31 January

1.9555

7 February

1,9316

1 February

1.9452

8 February

1,9280

Average weekly

1.946

Average weekly

1,9373

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

28 January

0.0258

4 February

0,0259

29 January

0.0257

5 February

0,0259

30 January

0.0258

6 February

0,0259

31 January

0.0260

7 February

0,0258

1 February

0.0260

8 February

0,0258

Average weekly

0.0259

Average weekly

0,0259

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3253 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

28 January

0.3231

4 February

0,3254

29 January

0.3191

5 February

0,3262

30 January

0.3198

6 February

0,3267

31 January

0.3255

7 February

0,3254

1 February

0.3275

8 February

0,3228

Average weekly

0.323

Average weekly

0,3253


