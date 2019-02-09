Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate 28 January 1.7 4 February 1.7 29 January 1.7 5 February 1.7 30 January 1.7 6 February 1.7 31 January 1.7 7 February 1.7 1 February 1.7 8 February 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0172 manats or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9373 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate 28 January 1.9411 4 February 1,9452 29 January 1.9434 5 February 1,9434 30 January 1.9448 6 February 1,9383 31 January 1.9555 7 February 1,9316 1 February 1.9452 8 February 1,9280 Average weekly 1.946 Average weekly 1,9373

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate 28 January 0.0258 4 February 0,0259 29 January 0.0257 5 February 0,0259 30 January 0.0258 6 February 0,0259 31 January 0.0260 7 February 0,0258 1 February 0.0260 8 February 0,0258 Average weekly 0.0259 Average weekly 0,0259

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3253 manats.