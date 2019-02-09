Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
28 January
1.7
4 February
1.7
29 January
1.7
5 February
1.7
30 January
1.7
6 February
1.7
31 January
1.7
7 February
1.7
1 February
1.7
8 February
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0172 manats or 0.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9373 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
28 January
1.9411
4 February
1,9452
29 January
1.9434
5 February
1,9434
30 January
1.9448
6 February
1,9383
31 January
1.9555
7 February
1,9316
1 February
1.9452
8 February
1,9280
Average weekly
1.946
Average weekly
1,9373
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
28 January
0.0258
4 February
0,0259
29 January
0.0257
5 February
0,0259
30 January
0.0258
6 February
0,0259
31 January
0.0260
7 February
0,0258
1 February
0.0260
8 February
0,0258
Average weekly
0.0259
Average weekly
0,0259
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3253 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
28 January
0.3231
4 February
0,3254
29 January
0.3191
5 February
0,3262
30 January
0.3198
6 February
0,3267
31 January
0.3255
7 February
0,3254
1 February
0.3275
8 February
0,3228
Average weekly
0.323
Average weekly
0,3253