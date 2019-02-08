Azerbaijan’s Azerpoct LLC connects to Russian payment system

By Trend





Azerpoct LLC, Azerbaijan’s postal operator, has connected to the Russian Payment System Sendy, the company told Trend.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed with Digital Pay LLC. The partnership of Azerpoct LLC and Digital Pay LLC will allow using local currency when paying in Russia, China and other Asian countries. Low interest fee for non-cash transactions will become the advantage for the trade and services facilities.

The Payment System Sendy has more than five million users, and over 70,000 of them are legal entities.

Sendy is a nationally recognized payment system for performing transactions using a mobile device, based on the technology of payment via QR-code.

The operator of the Payment System Sendy is Digital Pay LLC which also serves as a payment and clearing operational center.



