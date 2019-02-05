Investors maintain interest in bonds at Baku Stock Exchange

By Trend





The securities turnover on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on February 4 was 261,850 manats, as evident from the statistics published on the exchange website.

Secondary market bonds made up most of the transactions. During the day, deals were concluded on the dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state-owned SOCAR company and the Invest-AZ investment company.

Transactions on SOCAR bonds were concluded at a price of $1,036 per bond, on Invest-AZ at a price of $1008.

The volume of transactions on the secondary market of shares of the stock exchange stood at 23,840 manats. During the day, deals were concluded on the shares of Tekhuniversal OJSC ("Texuniversal" ASC), Oguz-Aptek OJSC ("O?uz-Aptek" ASC), OJSC "Baku Tape Recorder Factory" ("Bak? maqnitofon kasetl?ri" ASC), OJSC " Imishli Road Construction-6" ("?mi?li yol tikinti-6" ASC), OJSC "Baku Building Structures" ("Bak? tikinti konstruksiyalar?" ASC), OJSC "Holcim" (“Holcim" (Az?rbaycan) ASC), OJSC "Mingachevir Vibrosupport Factory"(" Ming?çevir Vibrodayaq zavodu "ASC), OJSC" Barda Broiler "("B?rd? Broyler "ASC), and others.

($1=1.7 AZN on February 5)