SOCAR to stop exporting propylene

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will stop exporting propylene in 2019, Trend reports with the reference to the company’s message Feb. 5.

"Since September 2018, propylene produced by the Azerikimya Production Union is transferred to SOCAR Polymer for the production of polypropylene," the company said.

Also, ethylene exports will decline in 2019, the company noted.

"This product will also be supplied to SOCAR Polymer for production of low-pressure polyethylene," SOCAR said.

In general, there are plans to produce 462,000 tons of marketable products at the Azerikimya Production Union in 2019.