New appointment in Azerbaijani insurance company

A new appointment has been made in Azerbaijan’s Ateshgah Insurance, the company told Trend Feb. 4.

Orkhan Rzayev has been appointed deputy chairman of the board of Ateshgah Insurance.

The decision was made at a meeting of the board of directors.

Presently, chairman of the board of Ateshgah Insurance is Azer Aliyev.

Rzayev has been working in Ateshgah Insurance since 2005. He held various positions in the customer service department and direct sales department. He worked as a retail sales manager and a regional sales manager. He served as a member of the board of directors.