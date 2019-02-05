TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

05 February 2019 [10:58] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 5, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 3.4935 manats to 2,234.9305 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 5 compared to the price on Feb. 4.

The price of silver increased by 0.1598 manats to 27.0503 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.652 manats to 1,398.692 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 29.8095 manats to 2,326.5095 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Feb. 5, 2019

Feb. 4, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,234.9305

2,231.437

Silver

XAG

27.0503

26.8905

Platinum

XPT

1,398.692

1,396.04

Palladium

XPD

2,326.5095

2,296.7

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 5)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/178827.html

Print version

Views: 166

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also