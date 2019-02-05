Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 5, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 3.4935 manats to 2,234.9305 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 5 compared to the price on Feb. 4.

The price of silver increased by 0.1598 manats to 27.0503 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.652 manats to 1,398.692 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 29.8095 manats to 2,326.5095 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 5, 2019 Feb. 4, 2019 Gold XAU 2,234.9305 2,231.437 Silver XAG 27.0503 26.8905 Platinum XPT 1,398.692 1,396.04 Palladium XPD 2,326.5095 2,296.7