Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate 21 January 1.7 28 January 1.7 22 January 1.7 29 January 1.7 23 January 1.7 30 January 1.7 24 January 1.7 31 January 1.7 25 January 1.7 1 February 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7