Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

02 February 2019 [15:28] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

21 January

1.7

28 January

1.7

22 January

1.7

29 January

1.7

23 January

1.7

30 January

1.7

24 January

1.7

31 January

1.7

25 January

1.7

1 February

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0041 manats or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.946 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

January 21

1.9343

January 28

1.9411

January 22

1.9309

January 29

1.9434

January 23

1.9323

January 30

1.9448

January 24

1.9356

January 31

1.9555

January 25

1.9245

February 1

1.9452

Average weekly

1.9315

Average weekly

1.946

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

January 21

0.0256

January 28

0.0258

January 22

0.0256

January 29

0.0257

January 23

0.0256

January 30

0.0258

January 24

0.0257

January 31

0.0260

January 25

0.0259

February 1

0.0260

Average weekly

0.0257

Average weekly

0.0259

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0044 manats or 1.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.323 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

January 21

0.3193

January 28

0.3231

January 22

0.3185

January 29

0.3191

January 23

0.3181

January 30

0.3198

January 24

0.3209

January 31

0.3255

January 25

0.3231

February 1

0.3275

Average weekly

0.3199

Average weekly

0.323


