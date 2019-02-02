Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
21 January
1.7
28 January
1.7
22 January
1.7
29 January
1.7
23 January
1.7
30 January
1.7
24 January
1.7
31 January
1.7
25 January
1.7
1 February
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0041 manats or 0.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.946 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
January 21
1.9343
January 28
1.9411
January 22
1.9309
January 29
1.9434
January 23
1.9323
January 30
1.9448
January 24
1.9356
January 31
1.9555
January 25
1.9245
February 1
1.9452
Average weekly
1.9315
Average weekly
1.946
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
January 21
0.0256
January 28
0.0258
January 22
0.0256
January 29
0.0257
January 23
0.0256
January 30
0.0258
January 24
0.0257
January 31
0.0260
January 25
0.0259
February 1
0.0260
Average weekly
0.0257
Average weekly
0.0259
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0044 manats or 1.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.323 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
January 21
0.3193
January 28
0.3231
January 22
0.3185
January 29
0.3191
January 23
0.3181
January 30
0.3198
January 24
0.3209
January 31
0.3255
January 25
0.3231
February 1
0.3275
Average weekly
0.3199
Average weekly
0.323