Russia’s Metrovagonmash JSC to supply new subway railcars to Azerbaijan

Russia’s Metrovagonmash JSC (a part of Transmashholding JSC) and Baku Metro CJSC have signed an agreement to supply 30 subway railcars to Baku, Trend reports with reference to the company.

In accordance with the agreement, six trains will be built for the Baku subway by the end of 2019.

The agreement was signed by Director General of Metrovagonmash JSC Boris Bogatyrev and Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Zaur Huseynov. The first delivery of new railcars to Baku is planned in the second quarter this year.

The Baku subway will be replenished with new railcars that have been manufactured by Russia’s Mytishchi Machine-Building Plant since 2017. Compared with the rolling stock of previous models, passengers can freely move from one railcar to another in the new trains.

Besides, a new light warning system is used when the doors are opening or closing in the trains. The trains have good noise and heat insulation, the railcars are equipped with air conditioning and ventilation systems, sockets for charging passengers’ electronic devices. The first and last railcars of the new trains have places for wheelchairs and bicycles.

Baku Metro, opened in 1967, was the first subway system to be launched in the East and the fifth on the territory of post-soviet countries. Serving the residents and guests of the capital for more than 50 years, Baku Metro is the most affordable and safest way to get around the city.

On April 19, 2016, the Avtovagzal and Memar Ajami stations of the Violet Line were commissioned for passengers, which is the first priority line of the long-term development plan for the Baku Metro.

Having 25 stations on three lines – Green, Red and Purple – the Baku Metro is 36.63 km in length. Construction work is underway in the Baku Metro in accordance with the conceptual development program. By 2030, it is planned to expand the infrastructure of Baku Metro and create a giant underground transport network consisting of 76 stations, six electric depots, and five lines with a total length of 119.1 kilometers.

Metrovagonmash JSC has been supplying rolling stock to the capital of Azerbaijan since 1967. About 300 subway cars of the Mytishchi plant are currently operated in the Baku subway.