Azerbaijan's company establishes goods delivery to Portugal, Belgium

Azerbaijan's "Mingachevir Textile" LLC has established deliveries of its products to Portugal and Belgium, Rashad Karimov, the public relations manager of the company, told Trend.

Karimov noted that presently, the company's products are exported to Turkey and Russia.

"We intend to further expand the geography of exports. In particular, it is envisaged to expand deliveries to non-CIS markets. Currently, about 80 percent of the products manufactured at the factory are exported. The rest is sold in the domestic market, mainly to large enterprises of the textile industry. The plans of the enterprise for the current year include increasing production volumes, as well as expanding international cooperation," Karimov said.

The products manufactured by the company in 2019 will be on display at the industry exhibition "International Istanbul Yarn Fair", which will be held on Feb. 28, 2019 in Istanbul.

Mingachevir Textile LLC was established in February 2018 on the territory of the Mingachevir Industrial Park. The company uses equipment from leading companies of Germany, Switzerland and Japan.