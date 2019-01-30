Leadership of Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan changes

By Trend





The leadership of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) of Azerbaijan has undergone changes, Trend reports referring to the CIB.

Thus, as part of the changes, the representative of the Financial Market Supervision Authority (FIMSA), Mammad Atakishiyev, joined the Board of Trustees of the Bureau. He replaced another representative of the financial regulator Agshin Alizade in this post.

The Board of Trustees is headed by First Deputy Chairman of the Board of AXA MBASK Lana Gozalova. Her deputy at the Board of Trustees is Talat Safarov, Advisor to the Chairman of Ateshgah Insurance. The Board also includes a representative of the FIMSA Mammad Hasanli, the Chairman of PASHA Insurance Ulviyya Jabbarova.

The executive director of the CIB is Rashad Akhmadov.

The CIB has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2011. It includes 16 out of 21 insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan.