Self-employment program coverage to expand in Azerbaijan

By Trend





This year, on the instruction by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the self-employment program in the country will cover 8,000 people, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at a conference dedicated to the results of implementation of the State Program for the Social and Economic Development of Azerbaijani Districts in 2014-2018.

Babayev noted that the self-employment program will give impetus to the development of micro and small businesses. The minister added that low-income families, martyr families, young people and others will be involved in the program.

“Last year, the self-employment program coverage increased sixfold,” he said. “There were 7,800 appeals, 7,267 people successfully completed courses and trainings, defended their business plans and 5,500 people were provided with assets.”

He noted that 1,200 women took part in the program, and this indicates the development of women’s entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

The program contributes to increasing labor productivity and economic activity of the population, increasing family income, creating additional jobs, as well as increasing the number of taxpayers and social insurance payments.