Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council eyes to develop co-op [PHOTO]

By Trend:

The Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council intends to make maximum use of the existing potential for the development of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, said Samad Gurbanov, chairman of the Board of the Council, Trend reports with reference to the Economy Ministry.

He was speaking at a general meeting of the Council with the participation of representatives of over 100 business structures and organizations operating in the fields of agriculture, industry, construction, transport, economy and oil sector.

Opening the meeting, Gurbanov noted the high activity and positive results of the organization’s activities last year.

The meeting was continued by the discussion of administrative issues.

Chairpersons of the commissions on logistics, food products and agriculture, certification and customs procedures - Natig Heydarov, Ismayil Orujov and Namig Tagiyev were elected. Natig Heydarov was also elected deputy chairman of the board.

Then, new features of the Council’s website www.ards.az were presented.

In the final part of the meeting, its participants discussed the plan of measures and projects for the first half of 2019.

The Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was established in 2016.

The main goal of the Council is further deepening of ties in the fields of economy and mutual investment between Azerbaijan and Russia, cooperation between businessmen. To this end, the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council closely cooperates with a similar organization in Russia - the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council, and systematically holds joint meetings of business councils with the participation of businessmen.



