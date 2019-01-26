Master plans for 6 more Azerbaijani cities under development

By Trend

Master plans for six more Azerbaijani cities, namely, Dashkesan, Shabran, Tartar, Saatli, Sabirabad and Kurdamir, are being developed, Samir Nuriyev, chairman of the State Town Building and Architecture Committee, said.

Nuriyev made the remarks in Baku at an expanded meeting of the Committee dedicated to the results of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Committee on Jan. 25.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the master plan of Sumgait in 2018.

“The development of master plans of Tovuz and Guba has also been completed, while the development of the master plan of Bilasuvar is under completion,” he said.

"The master plans of 34 Azerbaijani cities have been approved,” Nuriyev said. “This year, master plans for a number of other cities are expected to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers."