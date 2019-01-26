Azerbaijan to ease receiving construction permits

By Trend





An electronic system for issuing construction permits that do not require expertise, is being launched in Azerbaijan, Rufat Mahmudov, the head of the international relations department of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said, Trend reports Jan. 25.

Mahmudov noted that the system is currently being tested and is expected to be commissioned in early February.

He added that thanks to the new system, a construction permit will be available within 15 working days, and permit for the operation of the facility - within 10 days.

Obtaining permission through the online system will be possible only for real estate where the area of each floor does not exceed 150 square meters.

In 2018, the total area of the residential buildings commissioned in the country was 2.08 million square meters, which is 3.3 percent more than in 2017, according to the State Statistics Committee.