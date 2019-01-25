Turkey allows import of Azerbaijani onions

By Trend





The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has appealed to the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency in connection with the analysis of onions grown in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Agency on Jan. 24.

The corresponding analysis of onions was carried out, the results of which were sent to Turkey. According to the results of the analysis, import of onions from Azerbaijan to Turkey was permitted.

The onions which are exported to Turkey must be grown in Azerbaijan. The onions must not contain stem nematodes. In this regard, the Food Safety Agency brings these requirements to the attention of Azerbaijani farmers and urges to pay maximum attention to the phytosanitary safety of the products exported to Turkey. Otherwise, the measures will be taken against those farmers in accordance with the law.