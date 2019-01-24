Inflation in Azerbaijan at 2.3%

By Trend





Prices for consumer products and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan for 2018 rose by 2.3 percent in comparison to 2017, Trend reports via State Statistics Committee.

Prices for food products increased by 1.7 percent, for non-food items by 2.6 percent, with the cost of paid services increasing by 2.7 percent.

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services increased by 0.8 percent during December, with a 1.7 percent increase for food prices, 0.2 percent increase for non-food items and 0.1 percent increase for the paid services.

Prices for fish and dairy products, cheese and eggs, vegetable oil, fruits and vegetables, coffee, tea and cocoa, tobacco and alcohol saw an increase during the month.

Among the non-food items, the prices for clothes, footwear, furniture and household appliances, carpets, spare parts for cars and jewelry increased in December. Prices for mobile phones decreased.

Among the paid services, the prices for apartment rent, cleaning, sewing and renting of clothes, catering and dental services increased in December compared to November.

In January-November 2018, inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 2.2 percent, and at 12.9 percent in 2017.