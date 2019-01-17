Daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 209M manats

By Trend





Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 209.07 million manats on Jan. 16, Trend reports with reference to the statistical data published by the BSE.

Placement of notes worth 198.8 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has taken place over the past 24 hours. The deals were concluded at a price of 99.4004 manats per note.

Also on Jan. 16, transactions on bonds were made in the secondary market. The daily value of operations with bonds at the stock exchange amounted to 10.3 million manats. During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry (10.1 million manats) and the US dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($114.22 – 194,180 manats).

Transactions on bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry were concluded at a price from 99.8544 manats to 106.2916 manats per bond, while transactions on the US bonds of SOCAR were concluded at a price from $1,037 to $1,040 per bond.

The value of transactions in the secondary market of shares of the BSE amounted to 7,162 manats.

During the day, deals worth 244 manats were concluded on the shares of Texuniversal OJSC, deals worth 64 manats were concluded on the shares of Suraxani Satish Bazasi OJSC, deals worth 114 manats were concluded on the shares of Temir-Tikinti N.H. OJSC and deals worth 5,600 manats were concluded on the shares of European Tobacco-Baku OJSC.

This is while deals worth 300 manats were concluded on the shares of Baki Shampan Sherablari OJSC and deals worth 840 manats were concluded on the shares of Azerkimya Istehsal ve Xarici Iqtisadi Elaqeler OJSC.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 17)