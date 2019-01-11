TODAY.AZ / Business

Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan

11 January 2019 [16:42] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 23.45 billion manats in January-December 2018, which is 1.7 times more than in the same period of 2017, Trend reports referring to BSE on Jan. 11.

In January-December 2018, the volume of state securities market was 13.341 billion manats (a 2.2-times increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 1.204 billion manats (a 24.38 percent increase) and the volume of derivatives market was 8.557 billion manats (a 44.24 percent increase).

Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:

Market segments

Jan.-Dec. 2018

Jan.-Dec. 2017

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

I. State Securities Market

13,340.5

1,725

6,066.6

1,096

State bonds of finance ministry

1,097.6

583

839.4

487

Initial placement

872.8

293

794.5

396

Secondary market

224.9

290

44.9

91

Notes (Central Bank)

12,242.9

1,142

5,227

609

Initial placement

12,208.2

1,123

5,186

602

Secondary market

34.6

19

41.4

7

II. Market of shares

214.8

2,127

709.6

1,576

Initial placement

171.8

121

690.6

9

Secondary market

42.96

2,006

18,989

1,567

III. Debt securities market

726,298

954

858.3

889

Initial placement of bonds

200,558

33

265.84

45

Secondary placement of bonds

421,975

53

385.8

58

Initial placement of corporate bonds

10.55

18

17

4

Secondary placement of corporate bonds

93,215

850

189.7

782

IV. REPO transactions

611,776

335

51.6

51

REPO transactions of the Central Bank

-

-

-

-

Other REPO transactions

611,776

335

51.6

51

V. Derivatives market

8,557

107,809

5,932

83,722

- currency

7,523

94,936

5,531

75,316

- goods

1,034

12,873

401,149

8,406

Total

23,450.4

112,950

13,619

87,334

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 11)


