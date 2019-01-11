Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 23.45 billion manats in January-December 2018, which is 1.7 times more than in the same period of 2017, Trend reports referring to BSE on Jan. 11.

In January-December 2018, the volume of state securities market was 13.341 billion manats (a 2.2-times increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 1.204 billion manats (a 24.38 percent increase) and the volume of derivatives market was 8.557 billion manats (a 44.24 percent increase).

Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:

Market segments Jan.-Dec. 2018 Jan.-Dec. 2017 Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals I. State Securities Market 13,340.5 1,725 6,066.6 1,096 State bonds of finance ministry 1,097.6 583 839.4 487 Initial placement 872.8 293 794.5 396 Secondary market 224.9 290 44.9 91 Notes (Central Bank) 12,242.9 1,142 5,227 609 Initial placement 12,208.2 1,123 5,186 602 Secondary market 34.6 19 41.4 7 II. Market of shares 214.8 2,127 709.6 1,576 Initial placement 171.8 121 690.6 9 Secondary market 42.96 2,006 18,989 1,567 III. Debt securities market 726,298 954 858.3 889 Initial placement of bonds 200,558 33 265.84 45 Secondary placement of bonds 421,975 53 385.8 58 Initial placement of corporate bonds 10.55 18 17 4 Secondary placement of corporate bonds 93,215 850 189.7 782 IV. REPO transactions 611,776 335 51.6 51 REPO transactions of the Central Bank - - - - Other REPO transactions 611,776 335 51.6 51 V. Derivatives market 8,557 107,809 5,932 83,722 - currency 7,523 94,936 5,531 75,316 - goods 1,034 12,873 401,149 8,406 Total 23,450.4 112,950 13,619 87,334

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 11)



