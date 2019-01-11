Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 23.45 billion manats in January-December 2018, which is 1.7 times more than in the same period of 2017, Trend reports referring to BSE on Jan. 11.
In January-December 2018, the volume of state securities market was 13.341 billion manats (a 2.2-times increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 1.204 billion manats (a 24.38 percent increase) and the volume of derivatives market was 8.557 billion manats (a 44.24 percent increase).
Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:
Market segments
Jan.-Dec. 2018
Jan.-Dec. 2017
Volume of transactions, AZN
Number of deals
Volume of transactions, AZN
Number of deals
I. State Securities Market
13,340.5
1,725
6,066.6
1,096
State bonds of finance ministry
1,097.6
583
839.4
487
Initial placement
872.8
293
794.5
396
Secondary market
224.9
290
44.9
91
Notes (Central Bank)
12,242.9
1,142
5,227
609
Initial placement
12,208.2
1,123
5,186
602
Secondary market
34.6
19
41.4
7
II. Market of shares
214.8
2,127
709.6
1,576
Initial placement
171.8
121
690.6
9
Secondary market
42.96
2,006
18,989
1,567
III. Debt securities market
726,298
954
858.3
889
Initial placement of bonds
200,558
33
265.84
45
Secondary placement of bonds
421,975
53
385.8
58
Initial placement of corporate bonds
10.55
18
17
4
Secondary placement of corporate bonds
93,215
850
189.7
782
IV. REPO transactions
611,776
335
51.6
51
REPO transactions of the Central Bank
-
-
-
-
Other REPO transactions
611,776
335
51.6
51
V. Derivatives market
8,557
107,809
5,932
83,722
- currency
7,523
94,936
5,531
75,316
- goods
1,034
12,873
401,149
8,406
Total
23,450.4
112,950
13,619
87,334
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 11)