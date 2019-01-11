Azerbaijan raises excise tax on import of tobacco products

By Trend





Excise tax rates on imports of cigarettes and other tobacco products has been raised in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, the excise tax on cigarette imports rose from 10 to 28 manats for one thousand cigarettes, excise tax on cigarillos imports - from 10 to 20 manats for one thousand cigarillos.

The excise tax on the import of cigars will now be one manat per cigar (previously 10 manats per one thousand cigars).

Excise rates also increased for the import of cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos with a tobacco substitute.

Also, the excise tax on the import of e-cigarette fluids was introduced - it will be 20 manats per liter.