Azerbaijani postal operator installing first parcel vending machine

By Trend





Azerbaijani postal operator Azerpoct LLC has started installing the first parcel vending machine, which will be located at the post office of the company’s first branch, the company told Trend.

The operator’s future plans for this year include expanding their number throughout Baku.

A parcel vending machine is a self-service device that provides delivery of mailings 24/7, and this will allow customers to receive their parcels any time in convenient locations.

This device allows automating the reception and sending of parcels. Using the device is quite simple. The client can choose to what machine the parcel should be delivered. The device is equipped with weights and a slot for receiving payments.

An additional advantage of the machine is that the client can order a plastic Azerpoct card via this device.