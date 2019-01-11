Azerbaijani lost & found service receives over 1,000 lost documents

By Trend





As many as 1,132 lost documents were registered in the Pochtap lost and found service of Azerbaijan’s postal operator Azerpoct LLC, and 358 of them were delivered to their owners, the company told Trend Jan. 10.

Of the total number of the documents found, 764 were sent to the relevant structures, and 10 are still in the offices and branches of Azerpoct LLC.

The Pochtap lost and found service ensures prompt delivery of lost documents via Azerexpresspost mail service throughout the country, including also Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Lost documents can be stored in the Pochtap system for 30 days and following this period the documents must be sent to the relevant organizations.

The lost documents can be searched through www.pochtap.az by entering the type and number of the document, as well as name, surname, contact number, etc.

Information about the lost documents is entered by Azerpoct to the database of lost documents. If the document is found, the document owner will be notified to come for the document. The cost of the service is 1.8 manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 10)