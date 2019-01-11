Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metal decreased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 11.

The price of gold decreased by 4.743 manats to 2,198.1085 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 10 compared to the price on Jan. 9.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1047 manats to 26.6673 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.072 manats to 1,398.42 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 30.43 manats to 2,268.956 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 11, 2019 Jan. 10, 2019 Gold XAU 2,198.1085 2,202.8515 Silver XAG 26.6673 26.772 Platinum XPT 1,398.42 1,405.492 Palladium XPD 2,268.956 2,238.526

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 11)