Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

11 January 2019 [10:40] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metal decreased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 11.

The price of gold decreased by 4.743 manats to 2,198.1085 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 10 compared to the price on Jan. 9.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1047 manats to 26.6673 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.072 manats to 1,398.42 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 30.43 manats to 2,268.956 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 11, 2019

Jan. 10, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,198.1085

2,202.8515

Silver

XAG

26.6673

26.772

Platinum

XPT

1,398.42

1,405.492

Palladium

XPD

2,268.956

2,238.526

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 11)

