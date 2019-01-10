TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

10 January 2019 [11:31] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 10.

The price of gold increased by 23.171 manats to 2,202.8515 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 9 compared to the price on Jan. 8.

The price of silver increased by 0.2096 manats to 26.772 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.4345 manats to 1,405.492 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 34.459 manats to 2,238.526 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 10, 2019

Jan. 9, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,202.8515

2,179.6805

Silver

XAG

26.772

26.5624

Platinum

XPT

1,405.492

1,399.0575

Palladium

XPD

2,238.526

2,272.985

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 10)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/177907.html

Print version

Views: 136

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also