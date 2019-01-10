Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 10.

The price of gold increased by 23.171 manats to 2,202.8515 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 9 compared to the price on Jan. 8.

The price of silver increased by 0.2096 manats to 26.772 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.4345 manats to 1,405.492 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 34.459 manats to 2,238.526 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 10, 2019 Jan. 9, 2019 Gold XAU 2,202.8515 2,179.6805 Silver XAG 26.772 26.5624 Platinum XPT 1,405.492 1,399.0575 Palladium XPD 2,238.526 2,272.985