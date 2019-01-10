Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 10.
The price of gold increased by 23.171 manats to 2,202.8515 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 9 compared to the price on Jan. 8.
The price of silver increased by 0.2096 manats to 26.772 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 6.4345 manats to 1,405.492 manats.
The price of palladium increased by 34.459 manats to 2,238.526 manats in the country.
Precious metals
Jan. 10, 2019
Jan. 9, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,202.8515
2,179.6805
Silver
XAG
26.772
26.5624
Platinum
XPT
1,405.492
1,399.0575
Palladium
XPD
2,238.526
2,272.985
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 10)