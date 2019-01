By Trend

Qatar Airways has canceled the flight from Baku to Doha, scheduled for Jan. 8, the company told Trend.

The QR 352 Baku-Doha flight was supposed to depart from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 12:35 (GMT +4). The flight was canceled for commercial reasons.

According to the information posted on the Qatar Airways website, the departure of QR 352 from Baku is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 12:35.