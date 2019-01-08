Bahrain to invest in SME projects in Azerbaijan

By Trend





An investment fund with Bahraini capital will open in Azerbaijan to finance projects of small and medium-sized entrepreneurship (SME), Executive Director of the Association for Azerbaijan-Arab Countries Cooperation (AACC) Yalchin Aliyev told Trend.

He said this will be possible after the signing of a document on protection of mutual investments, which is being prepared by Azerbaijan and Bahrain.

"The document will be signed in the near future, and after that, an investment fund with Bahraini capital will be opened in Baku," he noted. "The fund is intended for ensuring investments in SME projects in Azerbaijan. This will be agricultural, industrial, tourism and other projects covering almost the entire spectrum of the economy."

He added that prospective plans for cooperation of the parties also include opening a pavilion in Bahrain in February this year.