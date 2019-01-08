Azerbaijanis can visit 66 countries in visa-free regime

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Due to the rapid development of the tourism sector in the modern world, any person wishing to travel can visit almost any spot on the planet. The only thing one will necessarily need is the passport.

However, in international tourism practice, passport of one country can be valued more than that of another.

Every year, the Henley & Partners company prepares a ranking of countries in terms of their citizens’ access to the visa-free regime with other states.

Citizens of Azerbaijan can visit 66 countries in a visa-free regime, according to an updated rating of the Passport Index prepared by Henley & Partners.

"Azerbaijani citizens, like three months ago, have visa-free access to 66 countries of the world at the beginning of 2019," the company said

At the same time, Azerbaijan went up in the ranking to take 74th place out of 104 countries.

A year ago, the citizens of Azerbaijan could visit only 63 countries of the world without obtaining a visa.

Japan became the leader of the Index in the first quarter of 2019, citizens of which were granted visa-free entry to 190 countries.

"A year ago, Germany ranked first with 177 countries. Now Germany shares third place with France (188 countries with visa-free visits). South Korea ranked second, which added India to the list of visa-free countries and rose by one position in the Index. Singapore is also in the second place with 189 countries," the report of Henley & Partners says.

Also, over the past three months, the figures for Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan have not changed - 119, 111 and 76 countries with a visa-free regime, respectively. Georgia has concluded visa-free treaties with the two countries and is now 51st with 114 countries.

Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship planning. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on their expertise and experience in this area.

The concept of residence and citizenship planning was created by Henley & Partners in the 1990s. As globalization has expanded, residence and citizenship have become topics of significant interest among the increasing number of internationally mobile entrepreneurs and investors whom they serve every day.

Trusted by governments, the firm also runs a leading government advisory practice that has raised more than $8 billion in foreign direct investment. Henley & Partners have been involved in strategic consulting and the design, set-up and operation of the world’s most successful residence and citizenship programs.

While its origins date back more than 45 years, Henley & Partners as it is today was formed in 1997 through the combination of a private client immigration consultancy and a fiduciary company. Today the firm is focused exclusively on residence and citizenship planning and is operating via more than 30 offices worldwide.