By Trend





Chairman has been appointed to the board of directors of the Azerbaijani reinsurance company AzRe, the company told Trend on Jan. 7.

Fuad Guliyev has been appointed chairman of the board of directors. Previously, Valiahad Safarov held the position.

Vusal Abbasov, who served as deputy chairman of the AzRe management board, now heads the management board.

AzRe has operated in the insurance market since 2007. The company owns Qala Insurance and Qala Life insurance companies.