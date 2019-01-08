Azerbaijan reveals opening date of Trade House in Dubai

By Trend





The Trade House of Azerbaijan in Dubai is planned to open on Jan. 10, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy on Jan. 7.

The ministry noted that the Azerbaijani delegation will attend the opening of the Trade House.

The Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Dubai Elnur Aliyev had earlier told Trend that a special information office will operate in the Trade House of Azerbaijan, where anyone can get detailed and interesting information on Azerbaijan, in particular on tourism.

The opening of the Trade House will contribute to increasing exports of non-oil products to the UAE, promoting Azerbaijani goods and expanding bilateral trade between the two countries, Aliyev said.

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported that in January-November 2018, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE amounted to $48.84 million, which is 50.8 percent more compared to the previous year. Azerbaijan's exports to the UAE amounted to $19.16 million (an increase of 31 percent), while imports reached $29.68 million (an increase of 67.1 percent).