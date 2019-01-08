Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 8, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.945 manats to 2,181.2615 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 8 compared to the price on Jan. 7.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4041 manats to 26.4313 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 11.6365 manats to 2,212.8135 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.8665 manats to 1,394.1785 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 8, 2019 Jan. 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,181.2615 2,191.2065 Silver XAG 26.4313 26.8354 Platinum XPT 1,394.1785 1,409.045 Palladium XPD 2,212.8135 2,224.45

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 8)