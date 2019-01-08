TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

08 January 2019 [10:32] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 8, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.945 manats to 2,181.2615 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 8 compared to the price on Jan. 7.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4041 manats to 26.4313 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 11.6365 manats to 2,212.8135 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.8665 manats to 1,394.1785 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 8, 2019

Jan. 7, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,181.2615

2,191.2065

Silver

XAG

26.4313

26.8354

Platinum

XPT

1,394.1785

1,409.045

Palladium

XPD

2,212.8135

2,224.45

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 8)

