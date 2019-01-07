Azerbaijan increases wine imports from Georgia

By Azernews





By Narmina Mammadova

Azerbaijan has increased import of Georgian wine, having acquired 197,724 bottles of wine last year, the Georgian National Wine Agency reported.

In annual comparison, wine import from a neighboring country grew by 40 percent.

In 2018, Georgia exported 86.2 million bottles of wine to 53 countries, that is 13 percent more than in 2017 and a record figure for the last 30 years.

Last year, Georgia’s revenues from wine export amounted to $ 203 million, showing an increase of 20 percent year-on-year.

The top five countries importing Georgian wine are headed by Russia. Last year, this country imported 53,682,627 bottles of wine from Georgia. Then comes Ukraine (10,687,835 bottles), China (6,951,019 bottles), Kazakhstan (3,599,143 bottles) and Poland (3,508,122 bottles).

Azerbaijan ranks fourth among Georgia's biggest trade partners, after Turkey, Russia and China.

Georgian exports to Azerbaijan include cement, locomotives and other railway vehicles, mineral and chemical fertilizers, mineral waters, strong drinks, glass and glass wares, and pharmaceuticals, among other things.

Azerbaijani mainly exports to Georgia oil and petroleum products, natural gas, plastic wares, furniture and building constructions.

Azerbaijan is on the first place in terms of the volume of investments in Georgia, which indicates a high level of interstate relations between the two countries.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia , the trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan made up $835,782,800 in January-October 2018.