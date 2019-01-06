TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

05 January 2019 [18:55] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.962 manats or 0.45 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,195.2525 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

December 24

2,148.9955

December 31

-

December 25

2,156.518

January 1

-

December 26

2,163.4455

January 2

-

December 27

2,158.4815

January 3

2,190.2715

December 28

2,172.0645

January 4

2,200.2335

Average weekly

2,159.901

Average weekly

2,195.2525

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.3749 manats or 1.42 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.668 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

December 24

25.0449

December 31

-

December 25

25.1214

January 1

-

December 26

25.1938

January 2

-

December 27

25.5638

January 3

26.4805

December 28

25.9573

January 4

26.8554

Average weekly

25.3763

Average weekly

26.668

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 14.484 manats or 1.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,357.4245 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

December 24

1347.063

December 31

-

December 25

1335.911

January 1

-

December 26

1341.793

January 2

-

December 27

1361.445

January 3

1,350.1825

December 28

1357.518

January 4

1,364.6665

Average weekly

1348.746

Average weekly

1,357.4245

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 5.9075 manats or 0.27 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,154.3038 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

December 24

2,108.34

December 31

-

December 25

2,115.684

January 1

-

December 26

2,122.7645

January 2

-

December 27

2,152.7355

January 3

2,151.35

December 28

2,154.75

January 4

2,157.2575

Average weekly

2,130.8548

Average weekly

2,154.3038

No exchange rate of the manat against world currencies was formed from December 31 to January 2 in connection with the New Year holidays and the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.

