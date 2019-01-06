Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.962 manats or 0.45 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,195.2525 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 24 2,148.9955 December 31 - December 25 2,156.518 January 1 - December 26 2,163.4455 January 2 - December 27 2,158.4815 January 3 2,190.2715 December 28 2,172.0645 January 4 2,200.2335 Average weekly 2,159.901 Average weekly 2,195.2525

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.3749 manats or 1.42 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.668 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver December 24 25.0449 December 31 - December 25 25.1214 January 1 - December 26 25.1938 January 2 - December 27 25.5638 January 3 26.4805 December 28 25.9573 January 4 26.8554 Average weekly 25.3763 Average weekly 26.668

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 14.484 manats or 1.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,357.4245 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 24 1347.063 December 31 - December 25 1335.911 January 1 - December 26 1341.793 January 2 - December 27 1361.445 January 3 1,350.1825 December 28 1357.518 January 4 1,364.6665 Average weekly 1348.746 Average weekly 1,357.4245

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 5.9075 manats or 0.27 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,154.3038 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium December 24 2,108.34 December 31 - December 25 2,115.684 January 1 - December 26 2,122.7645 January 2 - December 27 2,152.7355 January 3 2,151.35 December 28 2,154.75 January 4 2,157.2575 Average weekly 2,130.8548 Average weekly 2,154.3038

No exchange rate of the manat against world currencies was formed from December 31 to January 2 in connection with the New Year holidays and the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.