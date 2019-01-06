Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.962 manats or 0.45 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,195.2525 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
December 24
2,148.9955
December 31
-
December 25
2,156.518
January 1
-
December 26
2,163.4455
January 2
-
December 27
2,158.4815
January 3
2,190.2715
December 28
2,172.0645
January 4
2,200.2335
Average weekly
2,159.901
Average weekly
2,195.2525
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.3749 manats or 1.42 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.668 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
December 24
25.0449
December 31
-
December 25
25.1214
January 1
-
December 26
25.1938
January 2
-
December 27
25.5638
January 3
26.4805
December 28
25.9573
January 4
26.8554
Average weekly
25.3763
Average weekly
26.668
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 14.484 manats or 1.07 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,357.4245 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
December 24
1347.063
December 31
-
December 25
1335.911
January 1
-
December 26
1341.793
January 2
-
December 27
1361.445
January 3
1,350.1825
December 28
1357.518
January 4
1,364.6665
Average weekly
1348.746
Average weekly
1,357.4245
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 5.9075 manats or 0.27 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,154.3038 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
December 24
2,108.34
December 31
-
December 25
2,115.684
January 1
-
December 26
2,122.7645
January 2
-
December 27
2,152.7355
January 3
2,151.35
December 28
2,154.75
January 4
2,157.2575
Average weekly
2,130.8548
Average weekly
2,154.3038
No exchange rate of the manat against world currencies was formed from December 31 to January 2 in connection with the New Year holidays and the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.