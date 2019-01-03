TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

03 January 2019 [10:42] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Jan. 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 18.207 manats to 2,190.2715 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 3 compared to the price on Dec. 28.

The price of silver increased by 0.5232 manats to 26.4805 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 3.4 manats to 2,151.35 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.3355 manats to 1,350.1825 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 3, 2019

Dec. 28, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,190.2715

2,172.0645

Silver

XAG

26.4805

25.9573

Platinum

XPT

1,350.1825

1,357.518

Palladium

XPD

2,151.35

2,154.75

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 3)

