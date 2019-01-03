Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Jan. 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 18.207 manats to 2,190.2715 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 3 compared to the price on Dec. 28.

The price of silver increased by 0.5232 manats to 26.4805 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 3.4 manats to 2,151.35 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.3355 manats to 1,350.1825 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 3, 2019 Dec. 28, 2018 Gold XAU 2,190.2715 2,172.0645 Silver XAG 26.4805 25.9573 Platinum XPT 1,350.1825 1,357.518 Palladium XPD 2,151.35 2,154.75

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 3)