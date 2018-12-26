Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 26, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.9275 manats to 2,163.4455 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 26 compared to the price on Dec. 25.

The price of silver increased by 0.0724 manats to 25.1938 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 5.882 manats to 1,341.793 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 7.0805 manats to 2,122.7645 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 26, 2018 Dec. 25, 2018 Gold XAU 2,163.4455 2,156.518 Silver XAG 25.1938 25.1214 Platinum XPT 1,341.793 1,335.911 Palladium XPD 2,122.7645 2,115.684

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 26)







