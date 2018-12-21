Different categories of travel companies to appear in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Travel companies in Azerbaijan will be divided into categories "A", "B", "C" and so on, said head of the public relations department of the State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade.

He noted that the categories will be determined in accordance with the number and type of services provided by travel agencies.

Guluzade noticed that there are travel companies with numerous activities, a large number of employees.

"In addition, such companies have the opportunity to provide services in the hotel business and transport sector, as well as provide guide services. Companies with a large number of types of services will receive a higher category. At the same time, there are travel companies that operate on the market with limited capabilities - with a small staff and not providing hotel and other types of services. Accordingly, they will be assigned a lower category," he noted.

Guluzade considers that the division of travel companies into categories stimulates the development of companies and contributes to the formation of healthy competition in the tourism market.

The head of the department noted that regardless of the category received, it is planned to include all travel companies in the tourist register.

"The registry will be available to everyone. The client will be able to select services that fit their budget through this registry and send the order to the company providing the required level of services," Guluzade concluded.

Tourism is one of the economy branches that has been developing rapidly in recent years. The location of the “Land of Fire” at the junction of Europe and Asia makes it very attractive for the development of tourism business. Of the 11 existing climatic zones of our planet, nine are represented in the territory of Azerbaijan, ranging from subtropics to alpine mountain meadows.

Azerbaijan was elected a full member of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) In September 2001. This allowed the country to have the right to vote in the WTO General Assembly, to participate in all the activities of this organization and, adopting the experience of advanced countries in the field of tourism, integrate into the world family of the tourism community.

Azerbaijan became the winner of the contest “Best tourist destinations - 2015” held by the National Geographic Traveler magazine in the “Discovery of the Year” nomination in 2015.

In January-October 2018, as many as 2,420,400 foreigners and stateless persons from 194 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, and this indicates a 6.1 percent growth compared to the same period of 2017. Russians made up the majority of the tourists who visited Azerbaijan. As many as 31.1 percent of the tourists came from Russia.