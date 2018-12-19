Azerbaijan develops bill on civil service remuneration system

By Trend





Azerbaijan has prepared a draft law on the remuneration system for civil servants, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Matin Karimli said Dec. 18 in Baku.

“This draft law has already been submitted to the relevant authorities,” said Karimli.

He noted that the recommendations of international experts were taken into account when preparing the draft law, and a number of discussions were held with experts.

He reminded that in November 2018, a civil service strategy was adopted in Azerbaijan.

“The main objectives of the strategy include improvement of the management in the civil service system, development of HR capacity of state bodies, development of professional skills, and also provision of a model for encouraging civil servants,” said Karimli.

He added that there are plans to create a system of gradual salary increase.

He said there are 29,302 civil servants in Azerbaijan, and 28.8 percent of them are women. The average salary of civil servants in Azerbaijan amounted to 690 manats in 2017, he added.