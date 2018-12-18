TODAY.AZ / Business

New buses of EURO 6 standard delivered to Baku

18 December 2018 [12:47] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The first new buses of EURO 6 standard have been delivered to Baku within cooperation between Xaliq Faiqoglu Ltd and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

A total of 70 buses will be delivered.

The Isuzu Citiport buses ordered from the Turkish company Anadolu Isuzu are considered the most comfortable and ergonomic buses in Europe.

These 12-meter three-door buses meet the EURO 6 emission standard.

Buses are equipped with all necessary conditions for the convenience of passengers, including USB ports, ramps and cooling-heating systems, and meet all environmental standards.

The rest of the buses will be gradually delivered to Baku in the first months of 2019.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/177182.html

Print version

Views: 111

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also