New buses of EURO 6 standard delivered to Baku

By Trend





The first new buses of EURO 6 standard have been delivered to Baku within cooperation between Xaliq Faiqoglu Ltd and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

A total of 70 buses will be delivered.

The Isuzu Citiport buses ordered from the Turkish company Anadolu Isuzu are considered the most comfortable and ergonomic buses in Europe.

These 12-meter three-door buses meet the EURO 6 emission standard.

Buses are equipped with all necessary conditions for the convenience of passengers, including USB ports, ramps and cooling-heating systems, and meet all environmental standards.

The rest of the buses will be gradually delivered to Baku in the first months of 2019.