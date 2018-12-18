Azerbaijan preparing proposals for issuing trust certificates to e-trading websites

By Trend





Azerbaijan is preparing proposals for issuing special trust marks to e-trading websites, Acting Director of Azerbaijan’s State Fund for Development of Information Technologies Azer Bayramov told Trend.

He said that a number of state agencies of the country are involved in the process, including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The presence of a trust certificate is aimed at increasing trusting relations between a buyer and a seller online, he noted. Its availability guarantees the customer a quality of service, and that the goods purchased by the customer are subject to return if unforeseen circumstances arise, he added.

Having seen this certificate, the buyer will be able to fully trust the operations carried out at this resource, he said. The trust certificate obliges the seller to use fair and transparent conditions in contracts before the buyer proceeds to the checkout procedure, he noted.

"Azerbaijan is strengthening its position in the field of e-commerce," he said. "The recent changes to the tax code aimed at encouraging online payments in Azerbaijan are an example of this. In addition, a digital trade hub has been established and successfully operates in the country. It’s hard to say how many e-trading platforms operate in Azerbaijan. However, according to our estimates, their number reaches about 150."







