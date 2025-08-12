TODAY.AZ / THE VAULT

Qaraba? drops three places in Global club rankings

10 August 2025 [17:30] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani champion Qaraba? has slipped three places in the latest International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) rankings, now standing 134th with 137.25 points, Azernews reports.

Zira experienced a significant drop, falling 42 places to 274th with 84.75 points.

Meanwhile, Araz-Nakhchivan advanced 76 spots to 363rd place, scoring 70.25 points, and Sabah climbed 49 places to 264th with 86 points.

The ranking includes 501 clubs worldwide, with Spanish giants Real Madrid topping the list at 520 points.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/valut/261270.html

Print version

Views: 420

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also