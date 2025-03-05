FIA announces number of stewards at Formula 1

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has announced a significant revision to the stewarding structure for Formula 1 races in 2025, including the highly anticipated Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

In previous years, each Grand Prix featured four stewards—two appointed by the FIA, one former driver, and one steward designated by the local organizers. However, upcoming changes to the Sporting Regulations will reduce the number of stewards at most races to three, with a notable exception for six "high-load" rounds that will retain four stewards for enhanced oversight.

For this, the following wording will be added to the Sporting Regulations:

"A minimum of three and a maximum of four stewards will work at each Grand Prix, one of whom will be elected chairman."

These changes are expected to be officially ratified before the Melbourne race weekend kicks off.

The six Grand Prix events categorized as "high-load" and retaining four stewards include the Australian, Chinese, Canadian, Singapore, Mexico City, and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place across several sessions on September 19-21.

On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the second session, which is the sprint qualification, from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the third session, referred to as the sprint, will occur from 12:30 to 13:30. Second session for qualifying will take place from 16:00 to 17:00.

Finally, the race is set to begin on September 21 at 15:00.

In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 events, starting on March 16 in Australia and finishing on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The season includes six sprint events, taking place in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.