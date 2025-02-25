AMADA Supervisory Board convenes first meeting of 2025

By Laman Ismayilova



Under the chairmanship of Nigar Arpadarai, the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) held its first meeting of 2025.

The meeting focused on discussing the Supervisory Board’s 2025 Roadmap, which outlines AMADA's strategic development priorities and key initiatives aimed at strengthening the fight against doping.

Following a presentation by AMADA's Executive Director, Dr. Tahmine Tagi-zade, reviewing the past year, participants engaged in a discussion on the 2024 performance outcomes, strategic objectives, and financial matters.

AMADA remains committed to upholding international standards of transparency and quality control, contributing to the advancement of sport in Azerbaijan and globally, and promoting clean sport through its ongoing initiatives.

Note that the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016, as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

Today, AMADA is a trusted and respected institution that managed to strengthen and ensure devotion of the Azerbaijani sport to the principles of clean sport by adopting the best available practices, developing and implementing innovative approaches to anti-doping prevention and earning international recognition by actively contributing to the development of anti-doping community globally.