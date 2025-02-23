Semi-final date for Azerbaijani team in CEV Cup officially announced

Laman Ismayilova

The dates for the semi-finals of the CEV Cup, featuring the Azerbaijani national volleyball team, have been announced, Azernews reports.

A key matchup in the semi-finals will be between Hungary's Vasash, where Ayshan Abdulazimova plays, and Romania's Alba, which includes Yelizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, as reported by Idman.biz.

The initial match is scheduled for March 4 in Budapest, followed by a return match on March 11 in Romania.

In the quarter-finals, Vasash defeated the Polish team Radomka, while Alba emerged victorious against the Portuguese side Porto.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.